PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that a single-lane restriction will be in place on Route 4012 (Brush Creek Road) between Penn Manor Road and the Trolley Street/Penn Street intersection in Manor.

The restriction will begin Monday, July 10, at 7 a.m., and continue through mid-August, weather and operational dependent.

