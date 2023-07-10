PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that a single-lane restriction will be in place on Route 4012 (Brush Creek Road) between Penn Manor Road and the Trolley Street/Penn Street intersection in Manor.
The restriction will begin Monday, July 10, at 7 a.m., and continue through mid-August, weather and operational dependent.
Crews from Beaver Excavating Company, Inc. will be performing sewer line relocation.
This work is part of the $1.98 million project to replace the existing structure carrying Route 4012 over Brush Creek and includes roadway approach work, drainage, guide rail, signing and pavement marking upgrades. The project is anticipated to be complete in December 2024.
