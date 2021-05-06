Bridget DiVittis is running for seat on Latrobe City Council

Bridget DiVittis has announced she is running as a write-in candidate for a seat on Latrobe City Council in the May 18 primary election.
“While I did not grow up in Latrobe, I have fallen in love with this city, it’s people, and all it has to offer,” she said.
DiVittis married her husband Marc in 2003, and they have raised their three children, ages 16, 15 and 11, in Latrobe ever since. Her children attend Greater Latrobe, where DiVittis has been involved in the past as PTO president, school volunteer and substitute teacher.
“My love for Latrobe is the reason that I have decided to make this step,” she said. “I hope to contribute to the development of continued great enhancement programs of Latrobe as well as be involved with new ideas that will help in the growth of our city.”
She is currently employed at St. Vincent College as assistant director of Campus Ministry — Spiritual Formation, and coordinator of commuter outreach.
“I am an active member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish spending time in the faith formation program, creating curriculum and programs for ages 3-12,” she said. “I am a seasoned teacher and school principal and have enjoyed my time in both positions in Ohio and Indiana, Pennsylvania.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.