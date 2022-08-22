Bridget Dawn’s Studio of Performing Arts invites past, present and future students of Bridget Dawn’s Studio as well as the community and supporters of the arts and dance education to its 20th-anniversary celebration Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 20-year milestone commemorates the joy and impact of reaching hundreds of children, as well as adult students and their families.
“As we move into our 20th season, we are reflecting on how grateful we are to have so many families throughout the years believe in us and support our students’ dreams,” said owner Bridget Burkholder. “It’s only because of all of them that we are able to celebrate the success of heading into our 20th season.”
An exciting day of celebrations will be held at 200 N. St. Clair St. in Ligonier, where the studio has grown in the past two decades from just one small room in what many still call the ‘Old Buick Garage’ to now renting the entire building. There will be free games, prizes, a free raffle and giveaways. Student teachers will be having a meet-and-greet from 9-10 a.m., and refreshments will be available throughout the day. Students may register for classes throughout the day and the Starz Team will be holding a basket raffle fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. The studio will hold a sale of used dance costumes, dance shoes, prom dresses, props and more to benefit the BDS scholarships as well as the BDS Starz Team.
Bridget Dawn’s Studio of Performing Arts, established in 2003, is strongly committed to the development of team work, self-discipline, technique, terminology, flexibility and having fun. Burkholder graduated from Ligonier Valley High School and even though she was offered to open a studio in other communities, she wanted to bring a quality performing arts studio to her hometown. Burkholder has an associate degree in early childhood education and bachelor’s degree in enhanced early childhood education through creative expression.
She is also a certified instructor for acrobatic arts. The studio offers classes in tap, jazz, ballet, pointe, creative movement, lyrical, contemporary, pom pom, hip hop, musical theatre and acro dance. Burkholder instructs most of the classes, but has been blessed to have had opportunities throughout the years to bring in talented guest instructors, and one of the studio’s own alumni, Carrie Ellis, who has been with the studio since 2005 and teaching since 2016, and also shares her talents with some of the Starz Team classes.
In the past two decades, the studio has taken several trips and performed in Disney World as well as Disneyland. Bridget Dawn’s Studio has also traveled with their families to New York City to take classes, see Broadway shows and the Rockettes as well as to Pittsburgh to experience theatre at the Benedum Center for the Performing Arts.
BDS Starz Team is the studio’s competition team which has been recognized with overall and top placements both regionally and nationally. Students have received competition scholarships and Dancer of the Year recognition, and Burkholder has received Best Choreography and Most Entertaining awards.
“Throughout the years, so many of our students have called BDS their second home and I’ve loved watching these students grow up and even still support the studio and each other after they graduate,” Burkholder said. “It’s so much more than a dance studio, it’s truly a studio family that have been there for each other through the happy and difficult times in their lives. Our students have gone on to dance on college teams, become dance teachers and choreographers, but I’m just as proud of the students who have become moms, gone on to the medical field, or have become teachers, lawyers or engineers.”
For more information, visit the studio’s Facebook and Instagram pages at bridgetdawnsstudio or call 724-238-3400. They look forward to celebrating with many of their BDS Studio family as well as the community that has supported them throughout these past two decades.
