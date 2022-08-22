Bridget Dawn’s Studio of Performing Arts invites past, present and future students of Bridget Dawn’s Studio as well as the community and supporters of the arts and dance education to its 20th-anniversary celebration Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 20-year milestone commemorates the joy and impact of reaching hundreds of children, as well as adult students and their families.

“As we move into our 20th season, we are reflecting on how grateful we are to have so many families throughout the years believe in us and support our students’ dreams,” said owner Bridget Burkholder. “It’s only because of all of them that we are able to celebrate the success of heading into our 20th season.”

