The Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee) brick fundraiser to replace the walkway leading to the community pool has kicked off, and Nathan Bundy reported to Derry Borough Council at the work session Tuesday night that 13 bricks have already been purchased.
He also brought samples of the bricks to show council.
The brick fundraiser will help replace the walkway, and will raise funds for future improvements. The cost of a brick is $50 and it can be customized with three lines of text.
According to Bundy, if 40 more are sold, that will raise $1,500 and be enough to replace the entire walkway.
In addition, council also discussed the addition of the slide to the pool, which costs $19,000, and is waiting on a cost for installation, which the borough plans on using the T-mobile grant to fund.
With the pool now closed, council learned that 68 bottles of pop were left over from the season and are available at a cost of $1 per bottle. In addition, lifeguards suggested purchasing 10 chairs that could be rented out to guests for $5 each for an additional revenue stream. In addition, the pool is considering having a presale of pool passes for next season. DJ nights will return next season with four planned, including one adult-only night.
In addition, council also discussed purchasing trail cameras to place in borough parks. While initially, the idea of repurposing the pool cameras was brought up, most council members agreed that wasn’t a good idea and instead were leaning toward purchasing up to eight cameras and larger memory cards. Council would allocate approximately $1,100 based on the cost of the cameras plus the memory cards.
