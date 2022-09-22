The Loyalhanna Watershed Association’s (LWA) popular brewfest returns this weekend with a change of season and some festive fall fun.
OktoBrewfest will be held beginning 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the LWA Farm’s lower field (Ligonier Country Market grounds) and will feature several different beverage vendors, food and entertainment.
According to Susan Huba, director of the LWA, attendees will have an opportunity to sample beer, cider and spirits from Southern Tier Brewing Co. (Pittsburgh and Lakewood, New York), Bold Rock Hard Cider (North Carolina), Sixpoint Brewing (New York), Helltown Brewing (Mount Pleasant), Unity Brewing (Latrobe), Sobel’s Obscure Brewing (Jeannette), Stone Bridge Brewing Co. (Johnstown), Tattiebogle Ciderworks (Acme), Wandering Spirits (Ligonier) and Disobedient Spirits (Homer City).
Food will be available for purchase from Long’s Catering of Crabtree and Sweet Rust Southern Table of Ligonier.
HiDef will take the stage to perform a variety of classic and alternative rock favorites that range from Led Zeppelin, Bruce Springsteen and Johnny Cash to Social Distortion, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Pretenders.
“The field will open for parking/admission at 4 p.m. with the official start of the event and band at 4:30 p.m.,” Huba said.
“Attendees can bring a blanket, chairs, canopy, etc. to set up their spot in the field. We will be having some festive fall decorations and I believe our food vendors will offer some Oktoberfest menu items.”
“Fun attire is absolutely welcome,” encouraged Huba. “Lederhosen optional,” she laughed.
Tickets may be purchased in advance via Eventbrite at www.loyalhannaoktobrewfest.eventbrite.com or at the gate. Tickets include parking, admission, a commemorative tasting glass and unlimited sampling. Responsible drivers may purchase a discounted ticket for $10.
“We hope to draw another great crowd to enjoy a relaxing evening outdoors and are excited that we chose to move the event to the early fall season this year,” Huba said. “We are looking forward to this great event that also features the beauty of fall in the Ligonier Valley.”
OktoBrewfest, which will be held rain or shine, is a 21 and over event and is sponsored by Donna Tidwell of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. All proceeds will go toward LWA conservation projects and programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.