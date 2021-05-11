The southbound lane of Ligonier Street over the Loyalhanna Creek heading towards Latrobe’s downtown area will be closed for several months starting May 17 as the Brewery Bridge replacement project begins.
“We understand that the closure will be an inconvenience and frustrating, but please drive slowly, safely and pay attention to your surroundings,” the city wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. “Let’s all work together to keep the construction team safe while they are working to update our bridge.”
One northbound lane will be open for traffic to travel from the downtown area to the hospital side of the bridge during construction — which is slated to continue until the end of November, according to Latrobe’s Public Works Director Scott Wajdic.
“That way is going to open all the time heading north,” Wajdic said. “Even when they switch to the other side of the bridge, the northbound lane heading into the hospital will be open.”
The southbound lane of the bridge will be closed starting Monday for “refurbishing of the bridge’s foundation and substructure,” according to the post.
Motorists traveling southbound will be detoured on a roughly two-mile route using West Second Avenue, Garfield Road, Unity Street, Lloyd Avenue and Main Street, according to Wajdic.
“Traffic in that area will be slow, if possible please use an alternate route,” the Facebook post said. “Detour signs will be posted.”
Westmoreland County Commissioners in March approved awarding the bid for construction work on the Brewery Bridge replacement project to Carnegie-based Beech Construction for roughly $2.44 million.
The roughly 175-foot span was initially constructed in 1935, according to project plans, and the bridge’s superstructure was reconstructed in 1974.
Eighty percent of the project’s cost will be paid through federal funds, with the remainder coming from local Act 13 money.
Last month, Latrobe City Council authorized Wajdic to advertise and seek bids for the city’s 2021 hot mix paving program.
Wajdic said paving work for the following streets will go out for bid this week:
- Derry Street, northbound lanes, to the Derry Township line.
- Jefferson Street from Chestnut Street to Irving Avenue.
- Main Street’s intersection with Sylvan Avenue.
- Alexandria Street from Main to Spring streets.
- An alley between Unity and Chambers streets.
Plans also call for spalling and patch repairs on Spring Street.
Separate from the hot mix paving program, as part of the city’s traffic signal improvement project: Depot Street to Lloyd Avenue, along with nine Ligonier Street intersections, are expected to be milled and paved starting in June.
City officials said newly-installed “no turn on red” signs at several intersections on Ligonier Street are due to PennDOT’s sight distance requirements.
“The problem is if we take them down and there’s an accident, then we have liability because we didn’t follow the guides from PennDOT,” said Latrobe Mayor Rosie Wolford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.