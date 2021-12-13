State police are warning residents to make sure they are locking their vehicles and securing homes as several reports of break-ins have surfaced.
According to Tpr. Steve Limani, public information officer for the state police in Greensburg, the break-ins occurred between 2 and 5 a.m. Saturday in the area of Locust Street in Hempfield Township. “During that time, unknown actors canvased Locust Street and broke into several unlocked vehicles and a residence,” said Limani.
The suspects stole a Springfield XDS 45-caliber automatic pistol with two extra magazines from one vehicle, before breaking into a home through the garage door, which was left open. The suspects took two hunting rifles, which were laying on top of a chair in the basement. They then fled the residence and continued to make their way through the neighborhood.
They entered a second vehicle and stole a brown wallet, miscellaneous tools and a gold Bulova watch. The suspects continued through the neighborhood on Locust Street and surrounding streets, looking into cars, as seen on several video surveillance cameras, according to Limani.
City of Greensburg police also reported having several vehicles broken into as will in the area near and around Locust Street.
