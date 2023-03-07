Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Piantine said firefighters responded to over 60 emergency calls during Friday’s windstorm and its aftermath the following day.
“The day started with a wreck Friday morning on (state Route) 217, and once the winds picked up that evening, we were out until around 2 a.m.,” Piantine said.
There were 23 members responding to calls Friday night as persistent high winds pummeled the area; by 2 a.m. Saturday, the department had logged 47 calls.
“At one time there were at least nine township roads blocked off due to downed power lines, trees and utility poles,” Piantine said. “We just went from one location to the next, trying to move trees that were on the roads but not near any power lines. All the township supervisors and the road crew were also out helping to get the trees out of the way.”
After handling calls in their own immediate coverage areas, units and manpower from Blairsville, Derry and New Alexandria assisted Bradenville firefighters.
“On Saturday morning, it started up again with 15 more calls,” Piantine said as more downed trees and debris were discovered.
“We’ve really been hammered with high winds with these last two storms,” he said. “I know of at least two barns that were flattened. It’s like a land hurricane with the winds coming off the ridge. A lot of people were out Saturday and Sunday trying to clear everything off the roads.”
The fire chief said residents along Tannery Hollow and Shady Hollow roads in Derry Township were still without power Monday. After initially being told to expect service restoration by 2 p.m., the time was moved to around 10 p.m. Monday.
Members of the Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department also responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash Saturday night.
Two drivers, 61-year-old Sherry L. Shaffer of McFarland Road, Derry Township, and 35-year-old Joseph M. Gshinsky of Jessica Circle, North Fayette Township, died following the crash which occurred approximately 9:01 p.m. on state Route 981 between Flowers and Slag roads in Derry Township.
“We were at the scene until probably 1:30 a.m. by the time everything was cleaned up,” Piantine said.
They were assisted by members of the Crabtree, Latrobe and New Alexandria volunteer fire departments.
“Latrobe Co. 1 blocked Strawcutter (Road) and Crabtree was on the other end,” Piantine said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.