It wasn’t long after Vince “Tobe” Cackowski joined the Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department Co. No. 1 of Bradenville on June 12, 1972, that he began looking forward to the day when a new station would be built.
That day has finally arrived.
The department is officially dedicating its new School Street station Saturday and is inviting the community to join in on the celebration.
An open house will kick off at 10:30 a.m. and will run until approximately 3 p.m. The formal dedication will commence at noon with an opening prayer and blessing by the Rev. Sam Lamendola of St. Martin and St. Joseph parishes and an introduction by relief association secretary/trustee Dale Hillis. The event will also feature remarks by Chief Mark Piantine, Derry Township Supervisor Dave Slifka and closing remarks and a prayer by firefighter John Hovance. Gina Scheller, who served as secretary to former state Rep. Joe Petrarca, is also expected to speak at the festivities.
Light refreshments will be served.
DTVFD Co. No. 1 broke ground for the new, two-story station in 2020 and officially began operations out of it Feb. 21.
The $1.8 million facility, constructed by TBI Contracting of McKeesport and designed by Tom Harley of UpStreet Architects Inc. of Indiana, Pa., boasts numerous functional amenities for the firefighters.
The first floor of the nearly 12,000 square-foot station contains fire ground, executive and relief offices, a communications room and the truck bay for the department’s engine, rescue, attack, squad, brush and tanker trucks and utility terrain vehicle. A decontamination room is situated right off of the bay.
Also housed on the first floor is a washroom and dryer for gear and hose washing, 44 individual lockers, a water rescue equipment room, a breathing air room to fill tanks, hose storage and portable pump rooms, a tool storage room and a multipurpose room with a kitchen for trainings, meetings and etc.
The second floor mezzanine is home to a gym for the nearly 40 department members and will eventually have two male and two female bunk rooms, male and female showers, a training room and a kitchen.
The station contains floor heating and generators that can power the whole facility. “The building is self-sufficient with power,” Piantine said.
“We used to have to jockey vehicles in and out at the old station,” the chief recalled. “Now the trucks have designated spots and we don’t have to jockey them around. It’s nice.”
The station is quite the upgrade from the department’s former facility on High Street, which was originally built by members in 1949 as a community center and was later taken over as the fire station. The front of the building was remodeled in the early 1980s to better suit the needs of the department. The building is currently up for sale and has already received a bid.
Chartered in 1938 with 11 members, DTVFD Co. No. 1 had its humble beginnings in the small building that is situated near the intersection of High Street, Route 982 and School Street.
“It was originally a blacksmith shop and a livery stable,” said Cackowski, who served as chief from 1976 to 1982. “They kept the mules in there for the mines.”
The building later became a social hall and then a gym and storage area for the department. It is currently serving as the boathouse for the water rescue team.
Funding for the new station was made possible in part by a $750,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant through the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
“We want to thank the governor (Tom Wolf) for that money, as well as former state Rep. Joe Petrarca and Gina Scheller, his secretary,” added Cackowski, who serves on the building committee. “She did a lot of work on this.”
Piantine also expressed gratitude to grant writers Tim Longwell and Jerry Brant of Deco Plan for their assistance with the RACP grant, along with First Commonwealth Bank for serving as a funding source.
As per the state website, eligibility for the RACP grant requires at least 50% of the project cost to come from match participation. In order to get the grant, the department had to put forth some of its own money and the longtime building fund was credited for providing the necessary cash.
The firefighters started the building fund around the late 1970s/early 1980s and placed it into the care of the ladies’ auxiliary.
At that time, the department and auxiliary sponsored a weekly Bingo, in which many of their family members assisted. All money raised went into the fund, as well as a percentage of any other fundraiser held by the firefighters or ladies’ auxiliary. Money donated in memory of those who passed away over the years was also placed into the building fund.
“Our goal was to get this station up,” said Piantine, who will mark his 50th year with the department in 2024. “Our next goal is to get an aerial piece in the township.”
And it won’t be long until they make that goal a reality. They expect to take delivery later this year on a Sutphen aerial truck they are purchasing off of Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1.
“We would like to thank the township board of supervisors: Jim Prohaska, Dave Slifka, Don Kepple and former supervisor Vince DeCario for their help and cooperation in this,” said Piantine, who along with Cackowski, expressed the utmost gratitude to the community for its unwavering support throughout the years.
“It has been a long time coming,” beamed Cackowski, in regard to the new station. “I’ve been waiting a long time for this.”
