Westmoreland Avenue in Bradenville will be closed beginning Friday, July 2, while the contractor sets steel for Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department Company No. 1 of Bradenville’s new fire station, fire chief Mark Piantine said.
Piantine noted the work will last about two to three weeks while the contractor is setting up cranes and equipment. Crews will be crossing the alley to move the steel, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.