Work on a mine subsidence project involving 125 homes in Bradenville began several weeks ago, Derry Township Supervisor Dave Slifka said.
The project, he noted, had been slated to get underway last summer but only began “two or three weeks ago.”
Slifka couldn’t specify when work would be completed, but said the project “could take up to a year. There’s a lot of work to do.”
Last year, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) awarded a $5.2 million contract to Howard Concrete Pumping Co. Inc. for the project, which will help stabilize homes that have been affected by coal mine subsidence.
The DEP identified the need for an area-wide mine subsidence control project based on Bradenville’s history of mine subsidence and the results of exploratory drilling conducted around 2012. Mine subsidence occurs when ground above a mine, usually one that has been abandoned, collapses into the mine cavity.
There have been 17 “subsidence events” in Bradenville over the past 20 years, according to the DEP.
In 2018, the DEP’s Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation received funding for a planned subsidence control project through the U.S. Department of the Interior Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Grant Fund.
“Pennsylvania has a long history of coal mining, a valuable fossil fuel that even today continues to have an important economic impact. Unfortunately, with that history also comes the struggle to deal with abandoned coal mines and the resulting environmental hazards from mining prior to 1977,” state Rep. Joe Petrarca, D-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana, said after the funding was announced. “This federal funding will help the state address the mine subsidence events that have plagued Bradenville for decades.”
The work in Bradenville was among about 150 abandoned coal mine reclamation projects statewide that were part of the 2018 round of AML grant funding. The grants are supported by fees levied on the coal mining industry for coal mined throughout the U.S.
DEP Southwest Region spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said last year that 140 homes were initially part of the Bradenville project, but 15 property owners failed to respond to a notice issued by the agency. The DEP hosted an informational presentation in June 2018 to explain the project to property owners.
The work, Fraley noted, consists of drilling four to six 4-inch diameter injection boreholes around each residential property into the abandoned underground coal mine void spaces and filling them with a cement-like grout material. The DEP noted that this method of mine subsidence control has been used to help stabilize about 3,000 structures in Pennsylvania.
According to the DEP, mine subsidence in the Bradenville area has been attributed to Latrobe-Connellsville Coal & Coke Co. mining operations beneath the town until the early 1940s.
