Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department Co. No. 1 of Bradenville

The Derry Township Board of Supervisors will hold an informational meeting 5 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department for all township residents to discuss the possibility of a new fire and safety tax.

 FILE Photo Courtesy of Stephanie Murawski Photography

It was a short and to-the-point meeting for the Derry Township Board of Supervisors Tuesday as officials unanimously approved six motions along with housekeeping matters.

The supervisors distributed $77,757.38 in Foreign Fire Insurance Premium Tax money to the Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department and Fire Relief Association. Supervisor Dave Slifka said the tax money is distributed yearly to municipalities by the state and went to the Bradenville department since it is the only one in the township, he said.

