It was a short and to-the-point meeting for the Derry Township Board of Supervisors Tuesday as officials unanimously approved six motions along with housekeeping matters.
The supervisors distributed $77,757.38 in Foreign Fire Insurance Premium Tax money to the Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department and Fire Relief Association. Supervisor Dave Slifka said the tax money is distributed yearly to municipalities by the state and went to the Bradenville department since it is the only one in the township, he said.
Next week on Oct. 11, the supervisors will hold an informational meeting at the Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department to discuss the possibility of a new fire and safety tax. The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. for all township residents.
The township has hired a new mechanic for the public works department after a vacancy opened in July due to an employee retirement. Andrew M. Polyblank was approved by the supervisors for a retroactive start date of Sept. 16. Slifka said he was glad they were able to find someone to fill the role during a time when finding employees is a struggle.
“Everyone says ‘you’re not going to find someone,’ well we did and he’s really good,” he said.
The fourth pay estimate to Steel Nation Environmental, Inc. in the amount of $18,518.38 was approved. Steel Nation Environmental, Inc. is the contractor for the Maple Drive and Penn Avenue stormwater improvement project.
The supervisors also approved a $6,175 change order to the company for the project. The supervisors changed the 190 tons of stone used in the project from type 2A to 2B. The error wasn’t caught in the bidding process and when the project’s finances are finalized at completion the township could receive a credit if it overpaid, according to Slifka.
The supervisors announced trick-or-treating in the township will be 4-8 p.m. Oct. 29.
Leaf collection within the township will be held Oct. 28, Nov. 4 and Nov. 18. Residents must purchase and put leaves into biodegradable paper bags which can be bought from local stores. No branches or grass clippings are to be put into the bag.
Residents must call the township at least the day prior to request the pickup, Slifka said. The township can be reached at 724-694-8835.
In other business, the supervisors approved:
- Resolution 622-2022, adopting and approving the Agricultural Security Area Proposal for Paul L. and Jane I. Comito at 136 and 125 Piantine Farm Road, and
- The Jill Clawson Subdivision on Barchesky Road, which has been approved by the Westmoreland County Department of Planning.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
