The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office released information about the victim of a fatal shooting Thursday in Arnold. Michael Coover Jr., 33, of Brackenridge was shot multiple times inside a home at 200 17th St. in Arnold around 4:25 p.m. Thursday, according to the coroner’s report. Deputy coroner Sean R. Hribal pronounced Coover dead at the scene, ruling the manner of death a homicide. An autopsy was performed Thursday by Dr. Cyril H. Wecht and Pathology Associates.
Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt released a statement identifying Mario Matthew Gatti as the suspect in the shooting and said an arrest warrant has been issued for Gatti. Police did not give an age or address for Gatti.
Slater Funeral Home of New Kensington will be in charge of funeral arrangements for Coover.
