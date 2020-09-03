Boyd retires after 35 years at Ligonier Valley Library

Mary Boyd, circulation staff supervisor, has retired after serving patrons for 35 years at the Ligonier Valley Library.
“I never could have imagined when I was a little girl playing library, that I would actually be doing that for 35 years as an adult,” Boyd said. “I used my grandmother’s piano bench as my desk, had date due stickers in all my books and checked them out to my dolls with the date stamper and stamp pad my mother bought me at G.C. Murphy’s.”
“Many thanks to Janet Hudson, retired library director, for giving me this opportunity, she was a great boss,” Boyd added.
Hudson hired Boyd in 1985 as a full-time desk clerk and later promoted her to circulation staff supervisor.
“It’s hard to imagine the Ligonier Valley Library without Mary at the circulation desk,” Hudson said, “she knows most of the partons by name and greets them with a smile when they enter the building. She has a special knack for matching a patron with a book they will enjoy. This skill was particularly valuable when selecting a title for the monthly ‘Titles and Tea’ book discussion group.”
“Mary helped facilitate this group from its inception, often making homemade goodies for the group to snack on. The library is fortunate to have several great cooks on staff and Mary was one of them,” Hudson said. “She was always willing to make or bake something delicious for our staff parties and library fund raisers or just because she wanted to share a recipe with the staff. Reliable and loyal, Mary will be greatly missed.”
Boyd indicated that she has “seen many changes at the Ligonier Library over the years and I have enjoyed all of them.”
“My co-workers were my second family and I will miss seeing them and all the patrons I have gotten to know over the years,” she said.
“I wish the new director, Dave Brisendine, all the best.”
