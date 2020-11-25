Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Troop 478 is set to resume its annual Christmas tree sale fundraiser beginning Saturday, Nov. 28, behind the First Commonwealth Bank, Mountain View location near the intersection of Route 30 and Village Drive in Unity Township.
The troop, sponsored by St. Benedict Church, Marguerite, has sold Christmas trees as a fundraiser each holiday season for more than 40 years overall, and more than 25 years at the same site.
The hours for this year’s sale are 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on weekends. The tree sale runs from Saturday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Dec. 20.
Scouts will be on hand at the lot to assist customers in selecting a tree and securing it to their vehicle.
“This fundraiser helps our troop fund our annual participation in Boy Scout camp, our other camping adventures and merit badge expenses. This is our main fund raiser for the troop,” said Ann Marie Bethke, who coordinates the troop’s annual tree sales. “The scouts are responsible for the sales, collection of money as well as the tying of the trees on the car, with adult supervision provided by the parents. Our troop sees this as an opportunity to learn many aspects of the business world.”
The selection of trees varies each year based on availability from suppliers, Bethke said. This year, the troop anticipates having concolor and Canaan fir trees in the 7- to 9-foot range available for $60 as well as Frasier firs in a variety of sizes from 6 to 10 feet, with prices varying from $60 to $90 based on size.
