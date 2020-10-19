Unity Township firefighters responded quickly to help a 12-year-old boy who fell into a 20-foot-deep well Sunday afternoon on a property just east of Whitney.
Firefighters from Youngstown and Whitney-Hostetter volunteer fire departments were on the scene near End of Road Farm Lane off Route 982 “within minutes” in their personal vehicles and borrowed an extension ladder from a neighbor to rescue the boy, Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Banker told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
The boy wasn’t injured in the fall, which occurred around 3 p.m. as he was playing hide-and-seek with a friend and fell into the water well at a property on when the covering over the well collapsed as the boy crossed it. Banker said.
Firefighters planned to lower the borrowed extension ladder into the well and descend it to reach the boy, but found the ladder wasn’t quite long enough to reach the bottom. Instead, the rescuers held the ladder as the boy climbed up.
