PITTSBURGH – This week, BotsIQ will hold its inaugural ‘Burgh Bash National Championship, bringing together 37 teams from across the United States. Typically, these teams compete in the National Robotics League’s National Competition, but with changes in the NRL’s leadership this year, the event was canceled. BotsIQ, the largest of the programs, stepped up to host the event. Battles begin May 19 at 5 p.m. and can be livestreamed online.
While most of the teams are coming from Pennsylvania and Ohio, ‘Burgh Bash has teams from Kansas City, St. Louis, and Sacramento competing in the event. “These are the best of the best teams from regional competitions like BotsIQ.” said Michel Conklin, BotsIQ’s executive director. “We are excited to challenge students in this premier event.”
