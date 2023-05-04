Books & Brew fundraiser returns to Ligonier Valley Library

These are just a few baskets ready for bidding at the Ligonier Valley Library Books & Brew fundraiser Friday. Attendees will get two drink tickets for beer or wine. There will be live music, a basket raffle, silent auction and cork pull. The event begins at 8 p.m. and tickets are available at the door with cash or check made out to Ligonier Valley Library.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Ligonier Valley Library Books & Brew event started back in 2017. While it proved popular, it was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 — like most other community activities. The library is happy to announce that Books & Brew has been reborn in 2023.

According to Sharon Coronado, the new library director, she and the new board of trustees were very excited to plan the event. You will see many of them in attendance, hoping to watch the fruits of their labor unfold.

