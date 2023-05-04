Books & Brew fundraiser returns to Ligonier Valley Library

The Ligonier Valley Library Books & Brew event started back in 2017. While it proved popular, it was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 — like most other community activities. The library is happy to announce that Books & Brew has been reborn in 2023.
According to Sharon Coronado, the new library director, she and the new board of trustees were very excited to plan the event. You will see many of them in attendance, hoping to watch the fruits of their labor unfold.
“Each year we fundraise for something different. One year it was to raise money for programming. We sent out a community survey and the results showed us that the top use of the library is for books so that’s what we’re fundraising for this year with Books & Brew — more resources to increase our book collections,” said Coronado.
The event will be held on Friday, May 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. on the main floor of the library. Each guest will receive two drink tickets for wine or beer. There will be tastings available from Tattiebogle Ciderworks, Sweet Rust Distillery and Four Seasons Brewing. There will also be live music from Joe Golden, a basket raffle, a few silent auctions and a cork pull.
This is a 21 and over event. The RSVP period is closed, but walk-ins are welcome. You can pay at the door with cash or checks payable to Ligonier Valley Library. For more information, call the library at 724-238-6451.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.