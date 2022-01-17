Linda Goodlin was 7 or 8 years old when she helped her friend Beth Anne Verostko study for her First Holy Communion.
“We would go behind the turkey pen and she would teach me the rosary because she was learning it,” she said. “I told my mom and she said, ‘You can play with her, but don’t mention this when you go to Sunday school, because you’re a Methodist.’”
That was then. Goodlin, who lives in Reagantown in East Huntingdon Township, has long since been a Catholic convert. She has become a popular inspirational speaker in recent years and on Jan. 29, she will share her faith journey at the quarterly breakfast sponsored by the Magnificat chapter in the Diocese of Greensburg. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree.
The international organization is a ministry for Catholic women based on Mary’s visit to her cousin Elizabeth in Luke 1:46-49. Those verses are the foundation for the Catholic prayer known as the “Hail Mary.”
Saying the rosary with her friend gave Goodlin “a desire to know more about Mary.”
But Goodlin said she didn’t pursue conversion until her first child was born prematurely in 1969, at only 3 pounds and 7 ounces.
Goodlin was 14 when she got married in September of 1968, and her husband Tom was a teenager, too. She promised him and his parents that any children they had would be raised as Catholics. The baby girl was baptized immediately because of her frail condition. The following year, Goodlin converted.
“Linda had some difficult times, but she learned to trust God with it all,” said Karen Douglas of Greensburg, a team member of the Magnificat chapter. “Linda can be an example to all women.”
Speakers are chosen for their messages that exemplify Magnificat’s mission for women to reach out to and support each other.
“When I met women at Magnificat, it just really changed a lot for me,” Goodlin said.
She’s been with the ministry since 2010 and at one time was involved with the band, Living Waters, that came from Steubenville for the quarterly breakfasts. She played the keyboard and helped with sound equipment until two years ago when arthritis limited her activities.
She also cantors and is a choir member at Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Mount Pleasant.
Goodlin and her husband have three children and four grandchildren.
They had their struggles from being married so young and for a time living in Ohio away from family support.
Tom Goodlin was 17 when he graduated from high school, but she had to obtain a GED certificate and attend night school to learn typing and secretarial skills so that she could find a job. She worked as a certified animal lab technician, did billing for a doctor’s office and at Westmoreland Hospital, then sold health insurance.
Along the way, she took online and in-person courses for a two-year writing program with Christian Writers Guild in Colorado. That led to writing short stories for a Christian children’s magazine and to writing two Christian historical novels for adults. Both are based on her family’s experiences living in and around the coal patch village of Rocktown in East Huntingdon.
Her grandfather, James David Millward, built two houses out of used lumber from coal company houses that were being torn down.
“That’s the house I lived in when I was a child, and he lived with us,” she said. “He died when I was 11.”
Her first book, “From Across the Pond,” is inspired by his family who came from Wales and settled around Tarrs.
“It’s based on all the different immigrants who lived in the coal patch town, and it would be the same kind of life for most of them in this area,” Goodlin said. “They came from all over, from Wales, Italy, Czechoslovakia and Russia. They were all coal mine people.”
That book was published in 2018. The second one, “Childhood Lost,” was released two years later. It’s about children who had to work in the coal mines to help support their families.
“Those were hard times when my grandfather first came here,” Goodlin said. “He was 9 years old when he had to go work in the mines. He worked his way up until that particular mine closed.”
Both books tell stories of people who remained faith-filled despite the difficulties they faced. Goodlin has taken those books on tour for book signings. In addition to her involvement with Magnificat, she has also been the keynote speaker at events at Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC), Wesley Chapel Church in Scottdale, the Mount Pleasant YMCA, and at many libraries in Pennsylvania and Ohio.
At the breakfast, she said, “I will talk about my books that are based on faith, and on people’s hardships and what they go through and how good God is, and the blessings that they have,” she said. “I have seen that in my own life, and in times that I was saved from death. I just want to share with people what my faith has done for me as far as being a very young child and having a baby, and raising that child. I want to tell people how good God really is to us. I want to get the message across of how faith has changed my life.”
Goodlin is working on two more books. One that will be published soon is a short work called “The Grace to Become a Catholic.” The untitled one that’s still in progress is another novel based on life in the coal mine towns during the 1940s and 1950s.
Goodlin kept in touch with her childhood friend until the end.
“Beth Anne passed on from cancer in January last year, and I and two of her sisters each took a week staying with her so that she would not have to go into a nursing home,” she said. “I was blessed to have been able to spend a whole week with her before she passed. She was a big influence in my life.”
The registration form and instructions can be found on magnificatgreensburg.com. The cost of the breakfast is $23 ($18 for students) and registration must be received by Jan. 24. Priests and religious are welcome to attend on a complimentary basis but must register by calling Brenda Concannon at 724-836-2094.
