In an attempt to not only keep 911 employees but also attract candidates to add to the department, Westmoreland County has approved a series of bonuses for dispatchers and operators.
“This is a public safety issue. We don’t have enough employees and this is something that is affecting the entire country, not just Westmoreland County,” said Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher after the commissioners’ meeting on Thursday.
The commissioners unanimously approved a salary package of $486,000 to award raises to dozens of county employees and bonuses to 911 staffers, as well as new hires, during the salary board meeting Thursday.
Telecommunications officers will receive $1,500 bonuses each year for up to three years. Sign-on bonuses of $1,500 for 911 employees hired after Sept. 20, 2021, were also authorized.
The Public Safety Department currently has 19 vacancies on the telecommunications staff.
Other salary revisions approved at the salary board, which is comprised of all three commissioners, Controller Jeff Balzer, along with the elected official or department head for the department involved, included raises for attorneys in the county’s solicitor’s office, utilizing funds that were redistributed among existing staff from a salary saved through the recent retirement of a lawyer in the office.
In addition, the commissioners approved a new salary structure for the county’s computer information systems department. Those 12 employees will see higher wages from a 2% pay cut offset by an associated plan to extend the work day. The employees will work an additional 30 minutes each day starting in July and then an additional half-hour in January 2023.
Commissioner Sean Kertes said the move became necessary after the department lost employees to other employers, like the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County.
“We have to find a way to retain people,” said Kertes.
In other business, the commissioners approved the following:
- Awarding a contract to Ryan Moving, LLC for its bid of $65,000 — $32,500 each for the 2022 primary and general elections — for transporting voting equipment;
- Awarding contracts to William Penn Printing for its bid of $20,125 for the first group and $57,850.84 for the second group (without performance bonds) for the printing and furnishing of candidate ballots/supplies for the 2022 elections;
- Various new hires, rehires, one end of temps, resignations and one retirement;
- Awarding of a contract to Astrophysics, Inc. for its bid of $25,950 for maintenance of security X-ray and scanning equipment for county facilities;
- Resolutions authorizing execution of an agreement between the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. (WCIDC) and the RIDC Regional Growth Fund concerning the submission of a $1,450,000 grant application under the office of the Budget Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) for various infrastructure improvements for the RIDC-Westmoreland Phase IV and Phase V project;
- An extension to an agreement with Union Mission of Latrobe, Inc. extending it to April 13, 2023, and making revisions to budget amendments, including Rapid Rehousing (decrease of $548,154.81), Homeless Prevention (increase of $26,150), Emergency Shelter Activities (increase of $454,020.01) and Administration (increase of $67,984.80);
- Rejection of all bids for uniforms for the Westmoreland County Prison and authorizing specifications to be revised and readvertised;
- A resolution to file a grant application with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) requesting $250,000 for a resurfacing project on the Westmoreland Heritage Trail from Delmont to Saltsburg and a grant application for $77,800 from the SPC Smart Transportation (SMART) program to plan and design trail west of Route 66 to Ball Park Court;
- Awarding a contract to Westmoreland Construction Group, Inc. with a low bid of $115,555.23 for the Bureau of Parks and Recreation for Westmoreland Heritage Trail Phase 4 Extension construction using a DCNR grant;
- Acceptance of a bid of $21.50 from Carole Marcy as the only bidder for the 1974 Ligonier Street Brewery Bridge dedication plaque. No bid was received for the 1931 plaque;
- Reappointment of Bryan Kline to the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau Advisory Board for a term ending on Dec. 31, 2023, and resignation of Tera Ryan from the advisory board;
- Appointment of Mary Campfield to the county Behavioral Health, Developmental Services and Early Intervention Advisory Board ending Dec. 31, 2024.
