The pandemic has been tough on so many, but especially on nursing home staff members, like the nurses, administrators and support staff at the county-run Westmoreland Manor. On Thursday, county commissioners approved bonuses for those staffers for their work over the last 20 months during the coronavirus pandemic.
Commissioners decided to divert approximately $670,000 of the $1.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds awarded directly to Westmoreland Manor this year to supplement the workers’ paychecks.
Nursing shortages at the facility caused commissioners earlier this year to pay out bonuses to new hires. This summer, those bonuses were raised to $6,000 per new hire.
Commissioner Douglas Chew said these bonuses are a reward for those who have stuck it out in nursing home health care during this unprecedented time.
“It’s not as good as a $6,000 sign-on bonus for RNs who are new to the county, but it’s a start,” said Chew.
The bonuses for existing staff will be paid out in installments over several weeks. The allocation is not part of the county’s overall $105 million American Rescue Plan funds, which the commissioners haven’t decided on where those funds will be spent.
Direct care workers, which includes nurses, will receive $2,200, while no direct care staff, such as dietary or maintenance workers, will receive $1,100. Non-union workers, like administrators, will receive $1,700.
A nurse and representative of Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania, the union that represents unionized staff at the facility, spoke in opposition to using any of that funding to award bonuses to administrators. Sarah Lombardo said it is insulting to those who were working at the bedside of residents suffering through the pandemic to give bonuses to administrators.
The Department of Health reports 214 residents contracted COVID-19, including 20 whose deaths were attributed to coronavirus. Another 133 cases were diagnosed amount staffers.
Even prior to the pandemic, staffing shortages have been at concern at Westmoreland Manor for years.
In addition, county officials have retained private nursing companies to magnify the county’s efforts to add staff. On Thursday, the commissioners also approved a program to hire independent nurses for high rates of pay and no benefits to handle fill in the gaps at the facility.
The hiring issues, according to Commissioner Sean Kertes, aren’t specific to Westmoreland Manor or even Westmoreland County.
Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher said the program may be a good fit for retired nurses or those on staff at other facilities looking to pick up additional work without having to commit to a full-time role. In lieu of benefits, the county will increase hourly wages for part-time staffers. Registered nurses will receive up to $45 an hour, with licensed practical nurses and nurse aides receiving salaries between $30 to $40 an hour.
Westmoreland Manor wasn’t the only hiring on the slate at Thursday’s meeting. During the salary board portion of the meeting, the board agreed to a salary of $80,000 a year to the man hired to serve as quality assurance manager for the election bureau.
The position was created by commissioners to assist with potential problems within the department that oversees county elections. However, the agreed upon salary is approximately $20,000 more than first planned.
Greg Kline, 53, of Herminie was hired for the position. A former corporate controller with an oil and gas company, Kline has duties that include more than just oversight of the election bureau. He started on Oct. 4.
According to Kertes, while Kline’s initial assignment will be in the election bureau, implementing job plans and procedures for operations, eventually he will also do the same for other departments throughout the county.
Despite working with the election bureau initially, Kline is actually assigned to the county’s computer information systems department. Information Systems Director Scott Ross and Public Works Director Greg McCloskey have served as interim election bureau co-directors since June after commissioners fired election bureau director JoAnn Sebastiani after a turbulent year on the job.
Meanwhile, Sebastiani’s replacement hasn’t been hired. The commissioners said the search to fill that position will resume after the election on Nov. 2.
Commissioners said they have not decided on a salary range for the new director.
“This is a position that is going to have a lot of accountability, similar to that of the director of the election bureau. Quality assurance is one of the important things that lacked in the previous office (leadership),” said Chew.
A special election board meeting was also held to approve machine inspectors for the Nov. 2 election, along with 19 monitors for drop boxes in the lobby of the Westmoreland County Courthouse.
In addition, the regular meeting for the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation was held. The board approved the following items of note:
- Oil and gave lease with Olympus Energy LLC for 377 acres at the Westmoerland Business and Research Park in Washington and Upper Burrell townships;
- Proposal from Triad Engineering Inc. for $3,750 for the Westmoreland Airpark in Unity Township;
- Fourth addendum to Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission contract for ENGAGE! Program which supports efforts of a statewide business retention and expansion program designed to regularly and proactively interact with targeted companies;
- Awarding of a bid with ArTECH Group LLC for $277,700 for South Greensburg Commons entrance stairs and ramp project for Westside Entrance A and B;
- Awarding of a bid with Straw Construction Co. Inc. for $167,100 for South Greensburg Commons Stormwater Conveyance Improvement Project in South Greensburg;
- Awarding a bid with Moret Construction Company Inc. for $174,553 for Jeannette Industrial Park tenant space 100B in Jeannette for building improvements;
- In addition at the commissioners meeting, a group of volunteers were honored with special recognition for the beautification of the Westmoreland County Courtyard Gardens.
The commissioners also approved the following items of note:
- Agreements with Clean-N-Shine LLC for services to the Area Agency on Aging:
- Agreements between BHDS and Merakey Pennsylvania and Wesley Family Services for various services;
- Agreements between Children’s Bureau and Greater Valley Community Services Inc. and Bethany Christian Services of Western PA for foster care services;
- Various new hires, rehires, end of temps, resignations and retirements for human resources;
- Vaccine agreement with Rite Aid to perform flu clinics from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at the county juvenile detention center and 10 a.m. to noon at the courthouse;
- Agreement with Lehigh County for housing male youthful offenders at $150 per day per offender;
- Agreement for COVID-19 testing for staff of Westmoreland County Prison with Excela Health Physician Practices Inc. at $150 per test;
- Awarding of a bid for Public Works fire protection system with Vrabel Plumbing Company LLC for $201,200;
- Agreement with Cyril H. Wecht and Pathology Associates for use of autopsy suite/morgue and body receiving area/garage at county coroner’s office at license fee of $30,0000, due in monthly installments of $2,500;
- Resolutions authorizing intergovernmental transfer agreement between state Department of Human Services, Office of Long Term Living and the county at transfer fee of $8.175 million and authorization agreement between Pennsylvania Coalition of Affiliated Healthcare & Living Communities and Westmoreland County for access to care payment attributable to the intergovernmental transfer;
- Agreement with Hayden’s Pharmacy to provide flu vaccinations to employees and residents at Westmoreland Manor;
- Appointment of Mandy Welty Zalich to the Westmoreland-Fayetteville Workforce Development Board for a term through Oct. 30, 2025.
