Those with business at the Westmoreland County courthouse in Greensburg on Monday morning were left out in the cold after a bomb threat closed the building for nearly three hours.
The threat, received via phone call to Westmoreland 911 shortly after 9 a.m., disrupted the first day in office for the new administration in the county commissioners’ office and sheriff’s department.
The courthouse was evacuated in response to the threat, with county employees directed to alternative locations until the building was cleared following a sweep by explosive-sniffing dogs from multiple law enforcement agencies. The building was reopened around noon.
According to Westmoreland County Public Safety director Roland “Bud” Mertz, a male caller used a phone that was not traceable to issue the threat. Westmoreland County detectives are investigating.
While county employees were directed to locations around the Greensburg area during the evacuation, members of the public attempting to access the courthouse for hearings or other government business were turned away by sheriff’s deputies and many waited on the sidewalk across Main Street from the courthouse.
A reorganization meeting for the new board of commissioners was rescheduled from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. after the threats. Criminal court hearings and a sheriff’s sale were also rescheduled because of the disruption.
