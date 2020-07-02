A Bolivar man was sentenced to probation and ordered to repay the state more than $8,600 after pleading guilty Tuesday to falsifying time sheets to claim he was working as a home health care assistant through a state program while he was instead working at an Indiana County manufacturing plant.
Clark Michael Baird, 61, was sentenced Tuesday by Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio to serve one year on probation and pay $8,651.38 in restitution following the guilty plea on the fraud charge. As part of the plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a second fraud charge and a charge of theft by deception.
According to court records, Baird submitted time sheets between 2015 and 2018 claiming he worked 596 hours as a personal health care assistant and was paid for those hours. Investigators said payroll records from Specialty Tires of America in White Township showed that Baird had worked those same hours at the tire plant.
According to WCCS Radio (1160 AM), Baird is a former police chief and is currently listed as president of Bolivar Borough Council.
