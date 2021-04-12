A Bolivar man is in Westmoreland County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing after being accused of keeping a Fairfield Township woman from leaving her home and threatening her with a hunting knife.
Zackery Allen Collier, 26, was charged with unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and possession of a controlled substance in connection with the alleged incident on Easter Sunday.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the woman told police that Collier was acting “erratically” when he showed up at her home around 8 p.m. April 4 and followed her inside, then locked the door and took her car keys.
Collier also took the woman’s cell phone and destroyed it, Tpr. Joshua Wiskeman wrote in court documents.
The woman had an active protection-from-abuse order against Collier that she had obtained in February, according to the affidavit.
Collier refused to let the woman leave the home or contact anyone throughout the incident and threatened her multiple times with a large hunting knife, according to police.
The woman told police she was able to escape around 8:45 a.m. on April 5 by telling Collier she needed to leave for work and that failing to show up for work would arouse suspicion, according to court documents.
Police allegedly found suspected Ecstasy pills in Collier’s possession while taking him into custody, according to the affidavit.
He was arraigned following his arrest and ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison without bond by Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak.
Collier is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Denise S. Thiel on April 16.
