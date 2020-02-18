Monthly ticket sales
The Bolivar Fire Company has two different $2 tickets they sell each month. A mid-month ticket is available from any member and the “End of the Month” $2 ticket is also available from any member. If you would like to purchase either of these tickets you can see any member or call the fire hall at 724-676-4720 after 6 p.m. any Monday evening.
Monthly bingo
The next monthly bingo will be held on Wednesday, March 4, in the fire hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with early bird games starting at 6:45 p.m. and regular bingo starting at 7 p.m. The jackpot this month is $500 on 55 numbers or less with a consolation prize of $100. If there are over 35 players the jackpot will become a must go jackpot worth $500. Free refreshments are provided. Any questions, contact John Speidel at 724-676-4714.
Sub and pizza sale
The next sub and pizza sale sponsored by the fire company will be held on Saturday, March 21. Orders can be placed with any member, but they must be placed by Sunday, March 15. Orders can also be placed by calling the fire station at 724-676-4720 after 6 p.m. any Monday evening. Subs will be available at the fire station on Saturday, March 21 after 9 a.m.
Annual Cash Bash
The members and officers of the Bolivar Fire Company would like to remind everyone that the Annual Cash Bash will be held on Saturday, March 7, at the fire hall. Tickets for the event are still only $20. Included with the tickets is your admission into the event, your food and beverages during the event, and three numbers for the drawings held every 15 minutes. Tickets are available from either any member or contact John Speidel at 724-676-4714.
Recycling
The Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company is still collecting aluminum cans for recycling. Items can be dropped off at the fire station on any Monday evening after 6 p.m.
Annual Firemen’s Carnival
The Annual Firemen’s Carnival sponsored by the Bolivar Fire Company will be held Wednesday, July 8, through Saturday, July 11, at the fire station with the parade being held on Thursday, July 9. Any questions on this event or the parade can be directed to John Speidel at 724-676-4714.
Membership
The Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company is always looking for individuals (male or female) interested in helping the community by volunteering their time with the fire company. Members do not have to actively respond to emergency incidents to assist with the operation of the fire company. Anyone who is 14 years of age or older can either stop at the fire hall any Monday evening or contact John Speidel at 724-676-4714.
