The body of a West Mifflin man reported missing Sunday was recovered Monday from the Youghiogheny River in Rostraver Township, according to information released by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Craig A. Helsel, 53, was reported missing around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the coroner’s report. His body was located by a state police helicopter and recovered by rescue teams around 10 a.m. Monday.
Deputy coroner Sean R. Hribal pronounced Helsel dead at the scene at 10:55 a.m. Monday. An autopsy was scheduled to be performed by Dr. Cyril H. Wecht and Pathology Associates today, July 21. Cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and toxicology results, which will not be available for several weeks. Rostraver Township police also investigated. Wojciechowski Funeral Home of Glassport will be in charge of arrangements.
