Members of the Arnold Police Department and Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson’s office are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man found July 31 in the Allegheny River in Arnold.
According to a report provided by Carson’s office, 28-year-old Addam I. Roe of Sherman Street, East Deer Township, Allegheny County, was found shortly after 4 p.m. in the Allegheny River near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive in Arnold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.