If they pay close enough attention, spectators that take in this weekend’s Shop ’n Save Westmoreland County Airshow may notice something different about the 2021 U.S. Navy Blue Angels.
Yes, the demonstration pilots still wear eye-catching blue outfits and perform thrilling maneuvers, but they’ll do so this year in new Super Hornet jets.
The updated aircraft are more powerful and about 40% larger than the previous models that dated back to the 1980s.
“From the crowd’s perspective, it might look like we’re actually closer to them than in years past,” said Capt. William Huckeba, pilot of the Blue Angels’ newest C-130J “Fat Albert” plane, during pre-airshow preparations Thursday morning at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. “It’s really just due to the size.”
The Blue Angels, who are celebrating their 75th anniversary this year, headline Saturday and Sunday’s event at the Unity Township airport.
Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the airshow has been moved to a “drive-in” format, in which 1,000 vehicles each day will be permitted on the field for the show. Attendees will stay near their vehicles in alternating rows to provide social distancing.
Aside from the Blue Angels, other performers include the F-22 Raptor Demo Team, Rob Holland, Jim Tobul, Skip Stewart, Skooter Yoak, Greg Koontz and the U.S. Navy Leapfrogs parachute team.
This year’s event will also feature a special “Heroes’ Tribute Flight” as a prelude to the airshow. Four performers from the show roster — Tobul, Yoak, Stewart and Holland — will trail smoke in formation on a circuitous 100-plus mile course over cities, towns and villages around Westmoreland County each day of the show.
The pilots will be flying a pair of World War II-era fighter planes — an F4U Corsair and a P-51 Mustang — along with a Stewart’s Pitts Special biplane and Holland’s modified MXS aerobatic plane.
Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said the tribute flight pilots will fly all over the county, including the Greensburg, Ligonier, Mount Pleasant, Rostraver and Vandergrift areas.
Monzo said the flights, which are slated to take off at 10:15 a.m. both days, are a tribute to first responders, frontline workers and essential workers who have kept the region together during the pandemic.
The Blue Angels are slated to perform more than 50 demonstrations in 2021. The Blue Angels took part in the 2017 Westmoreland airshow and also made back-to-back appearances in 2014 and 2015.
There was no airshow at the Unity Township facility last year because three major jet teams — the Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and Canadian Forces Snowbirds — had filled their performance schedules and were unavailable for booking.
If the weather cooperates this weekend, Huckeba, 31, an Alabama native, said airshow spectators are “going to see a high show. That’s the most exciting thing, where we take a lot of maneuvers vertical, with rolls as well as loops.”
He said one of his favorite formations is the tightly-packed Diamond 360. He noted that each of the Blue Angels’ demo pilots spent three months training in California in order to be re-certified to fly the new Super Hornets.
“That’s where you’re talking about aircraft flying about 18 inches apart,” he said of the diamond formation. “That’s pretty incredible, just really showing the precision of the diamond flying.”
AE2 Andy Bennett, 30, a member of the avionics crew who is from Wayne County, not far from Scranton, said the team “has been chomping at the bit to get on the road and show everybody what we’ve got.”
This weekend’s airshow will also provide an opportunity for Bennett to return to Pennsylvania, where he hopes to spend time with his wife and children, who are making the trip to the Keystone State from the Blue Angels’ home base in Pensacola, Florida.
There is another Pennsylvania connection on the squad, as Huckeba’s father-in-law lives in Pittsburgh.
“We’re excited to be here with all these rolling hills,” he said.
Gates will open at 11 a.m. both days of the airshow. Airport officials said a limited number of tickets were available at select Shop ‘n Save stores, including the Latrobe location along Lincoln Avenue, as of Thursday morning. Purchasers must choose which day they will attend.
Car passes cost $100 per vehicle, with up to eight occupants, with an additional charge for oversized vehicles. VIP tickets are sold out, Monzo said.
While no static displays will be at this year’s airshow, Monzo said airport officials anticipate having four to five major exhibitors that guests can visit during the two-day event, including exhibits from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Shop ‘n Save and more.
The airshow will also be livestreamed on the airshow Facebook page and broadcast on local radio. The show will be broadcast via radio on 1480 AM beginning at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, with 98.7 FM and 910 AM to pick up coverage at 11 a.m. Additionally, 1480 AM will continue coverage until the end of the day. The airshow will be broadcast on all frequencies Sunday, with coverage to begin at 9:45 a.m.
A number of airshow-related road closures are planned this weekend in Unity Township: Route 981 from Henry Road to Schmucker Road, 2 to 4 p.m. Friday and 1:45 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, and Airport Road from Route 981 to Earhart Road, Earhart Road from Airport Road to Xavier Road and Haines Road from Airport Road to Sessi Road, 2 to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more airshow details, visit www.palmerairport.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.