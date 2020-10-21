The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are coming back to Westmoreland County.
Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said at Tuesday’s authority meeting that the famed Florida-based aerial squad is officially slated to perform at the 2021 Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland County Airshow, set for Memorial Day weekend, May 29-30, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
“We’re going to be in on several meetings to talk about possibilities on how we’re going to proceed,” he said. “For all intents and purposes, it’s looks like we’re headed toward an airshow.”
The famed aerial squad, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary next year, is scheduled to perform 56 demonstrations at 29 locations in 2021. The Blue Angels took part in the 2017 Westmoreland airshow and also made back-to-back appearances in 2014 and 2015.
There was no airshow at the Unity Township facility this year because three major jet teams — the Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and Canadian Forces Snowbirds — had filled their performance schedules and were unavailable for booking.
The Blue Angels later had their entire 2020 airshow season wiped out by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Monzo said a preliminary staff meeting is slated next month to discuss plans for the 2021 airshow, which may include modifications to the event if social distancing measures are still in place in the spring.
“We don’t know what the status of the virus will be by (the time of the airshow), I don’t think anyone does, so we’ll do the best we can,” he said.
Monzo said an advance Blue Angels squad plans to visit Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in December to discuss plans for the upcoming airshow.
In other business, authority engineer Scott Kunselman said the second phase of the airport’s runway widening and strengthening project is about 95% complete. He said remaining runway grooving work will take roughly three weeks, while the third phase of the project is set to be finished in the spring before the airshow.
Project contractor Golden Triangle Construction began runway widening work in April, while Derry Construction is handling the final phase of the project.
The project will widen the airport’s runway from 100 feet to 150 feet.
Airport officials have said the upgrades will help pilots land during inclement weather events and enable the airport to avoid diverting flights to other facilities. Removing snow from behind the runway lights will be aided with new 20-foot shoulders.
The authority board on Tuesday approved these subcontractor agreements as part of phase three of the widening and strengthening runway project: Golden Triangle Construction Co., $1,212,534.70; Parking Lot Painting Co., $573,787.75; Bronder Technical Services Inc., $185,645.65, and Cardinal International Grooving & Grinding LLC, $169,461.90.
The project was helped by an additional $5 million in federal grant funding through the federal Airport Improvement Program to reconstruct the airport’s taxiway and strengthen its runway. This nearly-completed runway work ensures the airport won’t require another shutdown in the spring, Monzo said last month.
Monzo said previously that planned taxiway work will be done overnight next year. This summer, the airport authority awarded a $5.12-million bid to improve three taxiways at the airport to Derry Construction Co. The work is being done to avoid connecting from the runway to the main airport ramp, where passengers board and exit planes.
Monzo praised project engineers and contractors, along with airport staff and the airport authority board, for their roles in the recent improvement projects.
“It’s one of the biggest things to happen at this airport since I’ve been here, and that’s 37 years,” he said.
Added airport authority board chairman Paul Puleo: “We have a beautiful runway, it’s a safe runway and maybe we’ll get more people to fly out of here and have opportunities to expand ourselves.”
Monzo said the Unity Township facility is humming along after resuming commercial flights Oct. 7 following a two-plus-week airport shutdown for the runway project.
The airport is currently handling Spirit Airlines flights to Myrtle Beach and Orlando, while flights to Fort Myers and Tampa are slated to resume next month.
“I’m told that this Thursday, both flights to Myrtle Beach and Orlando are completely filled, so it shows things are returning to normal,” Monzo said, adding that customers are generally booking flights a week in advance. “It’s coming back, and you can see the parking lots start to fill up again.”
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting:
- The airport authority board approved these subcontractor agreements as part of a planned holding room expansion project: Bryan Construction Inc., $66,000; Butz Masonry & Excavating LLC, $32,334; Dan Taylor Interiors Inc., $20,000; Redrock Fence Company, $17,020; Drummond Brothers Plumbing Inc., $15,000, and Swank Construction Company LLC, $10,700;
- Arnold Palmer Regional Airport served 2,549 passengers in September and 97,148 so far this year, according to airport figures. The airport had served more than 240,000 passengers through the end of September in 2019.
