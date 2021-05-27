Blue Angels: Frequently Asked Questions

On average, how many people view the Blue Angels each year?
An estimated 11 million spectators view the squadron during air shows each year. Additionally, the Blue Angels visit more than 50,000 people a show season (March through November) during school and hospital visits.
What are the basic requirements for becoming a Blue Angel demonstration pilot?
Each applicant must be career-oriented, carrier-qualified, active-duty Navy or Marine Corps tactical jet pilot with a minimum of 1,250 flight hours.
How many Blue Angels demonstration pilots have there been?
Including the 2019 season, there have been 267 demonstration pilots and 37 Flight Leaders/Commanding Officers.
What is the difference between a Blue Angel Hornet and the new F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet?
The Super Hornet is 25% larger, can fly 40% further, remain on station 80% longer and carry more weapons than its predecessors. The Super Hornet F/A-18 E/F models have deployed with battle groups since 2001. While the Super Hornet has more recent technology, the Hornet has been a reliable asset for 30 years, and its many capabilities continue to meet the needs for the demonstration.
Why don’t the Blue Angels maintain a spare pilot?
With the number of practice hours required to safely fly a demonstration, a spare pilot could not be utilized effectively. Each pilot must complete 120 training flights during winter training in order to perform a public demonstration safely. The teamwork required for the high-speed, low-altitude flying in the tight Blue Angel formation takes hundreds of hours to develop. A substitute pilot would not have enough time in the formation to do this safely.
Have any Blue Angels become astronauts?
CDR Chuck Brady, Flight Surgeon, 1989-90.
How long is a Blue Angel tour of duty?
Officers on the team generally serve two to three years, while the enlisted personnel serve three to four years. Each member, both officers and enlisted, return to the fleet after completing a tour with the Blue Angels.
What is the closest distance that the jets fly to each other?
The closest the diamond will fly to each other is 18 inches during the Diamond 360 maneuver.
How far can the F/A-18 fly on a full load of fuel or with external fuel tanks?
The F/A-18 can travel approximately 1,000 miles on a full load of fuel without external tanks. Adding the external tanks extends the range to approximately 1,200 miles.
Are there ever sonic booms at air shows?
Sonic booms occur when an aircraft surpasses the speed of sound. At a Blue Angels air show, there should never be a sonic boom, as we are not authorized to exceed the speed of sound at a show. On occasion, spectators may have mistaken the sound of engines at a high-power setting approaching the speed of sound for a sonic boom.
Source: U.S. Navy Blue Angels website
