While the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are planning their grand return to Arnold Palmer Regional Airport next spring for the 2021 Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland County Airshow, the famed aerial squad will make a brief local stop this week. A Blue Angels advance team, comprised of a pilot and a public affairs staff member, is expected to touch down at the Unity Township airport at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
The team, which will travel to the airport in one of the team’s iconic blue and gold F-18 hornets, initially planned to arrive in the Latrobe area this afternoon before the visit was temporarily delayed.
The two Blue Angel team members will discuss event logistics and view the airport, including the newly widened and strengthened runway, in preparation for next year’s airshow, set for Memorial Day weekend, May 29-30.
Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said at Tuesday’s authority meeting that the aircraft is expected to perform its trademark “mid-field break” before landing.
Monzo said Federal Aviation Administration officials will also be at the airport Thursday to review airshow plans. He said previously that the 2021 airshow may include modifications to the event if social distancing measures are still in place in the spring.
“They’ll be here to go over the operational aspects of the airshow and what our plans are,” he said of the visit. “We’re going to plan for a full-fledged airshow and depending on what’s happening by May of next year, we’ll work it back from there.”
The aerial squad, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary next year, is scheduled to perform 56 demonstrations at 29 locations in 2021. The Blue Angels took part in the 2017 Westmoreland airshow and also made back-to-back appearances in 2014 and 2015.
There was no airshow at the Unity Township facility this year because three major jet teams — the Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and Canadian Forces Snowbirds — had filled their performance schedules and were unavailable for booking.
The Blue Angels later had their entire 2020 airshow season wiped out by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Also Tuesday, Monzo praised airport staff for their smooth handling of Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to the airport on Nov. 2 for a pre-election rally. He noted that Pence’s Air Force Two aircraft, a Boeing C-32, is the largest to ever land at the airport and touched down with no issues.
“I did invite him back to the airshow,” Monzo said of Pence. “We’ll see if he comes.”
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting:
- The authority board awarded a proclamation to airport engineer Scott Kunselman and his team at McFarland-Johnson Inc. for their efforts in assisting with Arnold Palmer Regional Airport’s runway widening and strengthening project;
- The board approved these change orders for the airport’s holding room expansion and parking lot project to contractor ABS Building Systems Integrators: $25,163.49 for loading dock slab removal and replacement, trenching, door replacement and deductions for fencing/overhead door eliminations to the general contract, and a $2,290 deduction to the plumbing contract;
- The board approved a COSTARS agreement of $38,795 for work related to airport terminal HVAC improvements, including new expansion tanks, a hot water pump vibration eliminator, glycol feed system and motor protector phase monitors;
- The airport served 8,020 passengers in October and has served 105,168 passengers this year, according to monthly airport figures.
