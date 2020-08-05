Latrobe police and state troopers worked together to identify and arrest a Columbia County man accused of robbing convenience stores in Latrobe and Hempfield Township last week.
Christopher Patrick Broadt, 29, of Bloomsburg was taken into custody at a home in Latrobe and charged in connection with robberies at the BP gas station at 204 Lloyd Ave. in Latrobe on July 26 and the 7-Eleven store on Fosterville Road in Hempfield Township on July 28, according to court documents.
Broadt allegedly entered the Latrobe BP station around 3:45 p.m. wearing a blue and white face covering and approached the counter with an energy drink, then pointed a handgun at the cashier, demanding cash and a carton of Newport 100 cigarettes, Latrobe Detective Michael Wigand wrote in court papers, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Broadt then forced another customer in the store behind the counter and fled with $200 and the cigarettes, police said.
“He told the clerk, ‘I’m sorry for having to do this,” before grabbing the cigarettes and fleeing,” Wigand wrote in court documents.
A man wearing a similar blue and white mask entered the Hempfield Township 7-Eleven store two days later. As Broadt approached the counter, the cashier at the store said “If it wasn’t for COVID, I’d think this is a stickup,” Tpr. Robert Politowski wrote in court documents.
Broadt allegedly replied, “Well, it is a (expletive) stickup,” the cashier told police, and brandished a handgun that police later determined was a BB gun before demanding cash and Newport cigarettes and telling the cashier to count to 100 before calling the police. He fled the scene with $211 and two cartons of cigarettes, police said.
State police obtained surveillance video from the store that showed Broadt fleeing the scene in an SUV similar to the one described by witnesses of the Latrobe robbery, and police obtained a portion of the vehicle’s license plate number from the video.
Police apprehended Broadt at a home on West Madison Street in Latrobe after tracing the SUV to the address and obtaining a search warrant for the property. Investigators found Broadt at the home, along with a backpack containing the blue and white mask worn in both robberies, a BB gun, multiple packs of Newport cigarettes and a sweatshirt worn in the robbery of the Latrobe convenience store.
Broadt confessed to both robberies, according to police.
Investigators said Broadt confessed to both robberies. He was arraigned on charges of robbery, receiving stolen property, retail theft and two counts of simple assault in connection with the Latrobe robbery, and on charges of robbery, theft and simple assault in connection with the Hempfield Township robbery. Broadt was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond — $25,000 in each case — to await preliminary hearings scheduled for Aug. 7 and 10.
