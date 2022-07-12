As city officials continue to eye more stringent rules for rental properties and vacant residences within Latrobe, residents on Monday voiced concerns during a council meeting.
James Miller, who serves as zoning hearing board chairman for Latrobe, questioned the potential ordinance adoption and cited published reports identifying blighted properties in the city.
“They listed 20 in the ‘A category,’ and I’m wondering what the property is beside my house (125 E. Fourth Ave.), who did the ratings on these properties, and also who will be billed for inspections on the rental properties and what will the costs be?” Miller said, who resides at 127 E. Fourth Ave., Latrobe.
Miller said he read that 20 properties were rated “poor,” but Councilman Ralph Jenko disagreed, saying the figure is actually over 50.
“Then my next question is the property next to my house… it’s pretty bad, and it’s been pretty bad for 30 years,” Miller said. “I would hope it’s a ‘poor’ rating.”
Gloria Ciccone, of 137 E. Fourth Ave., Latrobe, is a landlord with properties in the city.
She sought an explanation regarding the potential adoption of an ordinance requiring inspections of rental properties, and questioned the possibility of $1,000 per day fines.
“Those kinds of fines would be for code violations,” Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels said. “What we don’t want, pardon the term, is slumlords, taking advantage of people.”
Bartels did not have a breakdown of the fines during the council meeting, but noted they start at $25, and cannot exceed $1,000.
Ciccone said she fears making improvements, if needed, could cause a potential financial burden, and possibly lead to landlords being forced to raise their rates.
“I believe my rates are very reasonable, and I think (her tenants) agree because they’re still there,” she said. “I do realize there are homes like one next door to my tenant that need to be taken care of. It’s been 30 years and it still hasn’t been taken care of. In 2008, the bottom fell out of everything, and I thought ‘how am I going to make a living?’ when everything went to pieces.
“Because I was comfortable with the rental business, I thought it would be perfect for me. But now all of a sudden, we’re talking about more and more and more costs. It affects me greatly because it’s my living.”
Miller also questioned if inspections would be done each time a landlord changes tenants, as initial reports suggested this could be a possibility.
However, Councilman Robert Forish on Monday said the initial proposal in the ordinance is “to be registered every three years.”
Ciccone suggested such an inspection would be invasive.
“It is the intent of the city to establish a minimum of rules and regulations regarding the condition and maintenance of all properties, buildings and structures… to ensure these structures are safe, healthy and sanitary,” Bartels said in describing city officials’ overall intent. “It’s not about the size of the kitchen floor, this is going to make sure there isn’t a great big hole in the floor leading down to the next apartment. Those are the kinds of things that we see and that’s what we’re trying to protect people from, homes like that.”
Miller noted that many properties in question were built in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, and speculated that some homes would need to be rewired.
“You’d probably have to rewire the whole house, and that would be very expensive to do that, if you could even get a contractor to do it because most contractors probably only want to do new homes,” Miller said. “That’s where they’re making their money, they’re not interested in having to drill holes or run wires behind walls. That’s very expensive.”
Forish acknowledged Miller for his point, and said “that’s exactly what (city officials) are trying to eliminate.”
“What you described right there, faulty wiring creates a fire hazard and you lose the whole family in the house,” Forish said. “This is what we’re trying to stop from happening.”
City officials continue to work on the ordinance as Latrobe Planning Commission members are expected to look over the documents during their next meeting.
“The blight committee and ordinances are steps that give us greater strength and teeth to go after these properties whereas in the past we haven’t had that,” Bartels said. “It takes money and the land bank, of which we’ve been a member of for some time, they’ve been very helpful.”
Jenko said he agrees with residents’ sentiments that there are dilapidated properties in the city that have needed to be addressed for a long time.
“Of these properties, a significant number of them are rentals owned by people who don’t even live in the city,” he said. “I appreciate (Ciccone) that you take pride in your rentals, and keeping them safe and secure for your tenants.”
Unfortunately, Jenko said a significant number of landlords are nowhere to be found.
“They’re certainly not within the city limits,” he said. “We had to come up with some type of mechanism that allows us to look at properties. A renter has a right to have a toilet that flushes water, and it comes back pure and not rusty, they don’t have electrical problems or a leaky roof.
“These are all issues, we’re certain some tenants in our city, are suffering with these issues today. Right now, we don’t have the tools that allow us to work through those issues. We’re trying to put together a program where we can finally start looking at these properties.”
Councilman James Kelley said further exacerbating the issues are diminishing property values of residences near blighted properties.
“You know a poor property when you see one,” he said. “It isn’t just the health and safety of the people who live there, it diminishes the property value of the people next door. We’re not here to punish the good landlords. We’re not here to do that at all. The very first thing we say (in court) is ‘we don’t want your money, we want compliance.’ Spend your money on compliance, not on fines. Hopefully no one has to get that far but we have to be prepared and ready with an ordinance in place to support that.”
Latrobe City Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. July 25 in council chambers.
