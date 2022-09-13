City officials on Monday voted to table a section of Latrobe’s blight reduction ordinance after hearing testimony from nearly a dozen landlords.
Section 5 of Chapter 132 of the city code was tabled following a public hearing and, later, a comment period during Latrobe City Council’s regular meeting, which, combined, lasted roughly 90 minutes. The section in question concerns rental property inspections and registration.
Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels voted to table the section along with Councilmen Ralph Jenko and Robert Forish, and Councilwoman Ann Amatucci. City council members James Kelley, Bridget DiVittis and William Yuhaniak were not in attendance.
Jenko initially made a motion to pass the ordinance in its entirety but the motion died for lack of a second. After discussion, Amatucci motioned to table Section 5 of the ordinance, which was seconded by Forish and unanimously passed, 4-0.
Sections 1-4 of the ordinance, which primarily addresses vacant and abandoned dilapidated structures in Latrobe, passed 4-0.
Most meeting attendees Monday night expressed opposition to Section 5 of the ordinance, which council members and city staff will again discuss in the future.
Ralph Shearer, who owns an apartment building at 221 Spring St., Latrobe, told council he maintains his property and is concerned about his tenants.
“I’m proud of my building and all of my tenants are, too,” Shearer said. “I’ve had some tenants for over 20 years and I don’t want to lose them over some stupid thing like this. I’ve spent tons of money on my building and you’re hurting the good people.”
Jerris Weller, a Derry resident who owns property on Walnut Street in Latrobe, also addressed council during the public hearing.
“I’m concerned about this,” Weller said, noting the ordinance targets landlords and tenants. “The city has sufficient ordinances already in effect if you would enforce them. Inspection of rental properties singles them out unfairly. It’s an inconvenience and intrudes on both the landlord’s and the tenant’s right to privacy.”
Kevin McFeaters, a Hunker resident who owns rental properties in the city, told council he believes the rental inspection aspect of the ordinance is unconstitutional.
“I know legally, it has not held up well in court because there’s this trump card that the government plays for everything, which is the health and safety card,” McFeaters said. “We shouldn’t be going into these rentals without probable cause.”
McFeaters cited court cases in Pittsburgh and Ohio which reportedly have gone against rental inspections.
“I know you want to fight the blight, and I think that’s good, but I think the rental inspections themselves are bad for the community,” McFeaters said. “You’re going to cost landlords money at a time when everything is going up, and we’re going to have to pass costs on. A lot of these people, like myself, as just trying to get by. I want my wife to stay at home with the kids, I have six kids.
“I work full time and I’m just trying to get by. This ordinance is about targeting blight and the bad landlords, but I don’t think it’s the right approach.”
McFeaters called the ordinance “discriminatory,” saying homeowners “are going to get a pass but the landlords are being targeted.”
He said there are rental inspections in New Kensington, Greensburg and Jeannette but their blight problems continue to persist.
“Why follow in their footsteps?” McFeaters asked. “The benefit isn’t worth the cost. Maybe there’s a little benefit, but the cost is much greater. You really should vote against this.
“You may say that as a city, you have a legal right to do this. But it doesn’t make it right. I think Latrobe is a very nice city. I think you’re doing it because it seems everyone else is doing it.”
McFeaters said looking to the future, many investors and landlords will likely focus their funds on properties in townships and stay out of the boroughs and cities that have rental inspections.
“What is the true source of the blight?” McFeaters asked. “It’s the result of citywide economic population and moral decay. If there was a booming economy here, people would buy these rentals and dilapidated houses, knock them down and build new ones. We’re not really fixing the problem, it’s the economy.”
He asked council to instead find “another way to deal with the blight in Latrobe and not target landlords.”
Gloria Ciccone, who owns rental property in Latrobe and has spoken publicly to officials in the past regarding issues with the ordinance, again suggested the inspections be conducted every five years, not every three years or when a new tenant moves into a rental property.
“My tenants are really nice and I keep the properties nice,” Ciccone said. “I’m concerned about my tenants.”
John R. Kuhns of 2339 Raymond Ave., Latrobe, also spoke at the public hearing, and later during council’s meeting.
Kuhns said he owns several rental properties in the city, as does his 35-year-old son.
“I don’t know everyone here but from what I see, you have the good property owners here,” Kuhns said. “You have the property owners who take care of their properties and they’re proud of what they do.”
Kuhns told council “slumlords” weren’t seated in council chambers Monday night, but were instead sitting in Pittsburgh and other areas.
“You know the properties you have problems with… it’s not the people sitting here,” Kuhns said. “This is the third time I’ve been down here for this because it comes up every three to five years. Let’s charge the good landlords who take care of their properties, but the slumlords that you have – I’ve been here before, and I hear ‘We send them letters’ and nothing happens – nothing is going to happen in the future when you send them letters. You can fine them and they won’t pay and they’re still going to be slumlords.”
Kuhns warned that if the ordinance would pass in its entirety, he would not purchase another property in the city, and would encourage his son to follow suit.
He stressed that many families have purchased “junk properties” in Latrobe and rehabilitated them in order to make Latrobe a better place to live.
“I make this town better,” Kuhns said. “These people sitting here make this town better. You’re going to pass an ordinance to hurt us again? That’s crap.”
Kuhns later reminded city council members that they were elected by the public to their current positions.
Later during council’s public meeting, Jenko reiterated his stance that the ordinance aims to enhance the health and safety of Latrobe.
“We want to have homes in the city that my family, my son, your children, would be safe and free to live in,” Jenko said. “We’re looking at things like water and sewer service, obvious signs of health and safety issues. That list will be finalized in the coming weeks and made available to all the landlords and the tenants also. We’re looking for the obvious things for the health and safety of families.”
Jenko noted many of the problematic properties are owned by absentee landlords.
“We’ve seen a significant uptick in the collection of properties by real estate investment firms,” he said. “They’re basically located not just in Pittsburgh, but also California.”
Jenko acknowledged it may not be easy getting those firms into compliance with their rental properties.
“It’s not easy to get anybody to do anything these days,” he said.
Latrobe City Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 in council chambers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.