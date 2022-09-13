City officials on Monday voted to table a section of Latrobe’s blight reduction ordinance after hearing testimony from nearly a dozen landlords.

Section 5 of Chapter 132 of the city code was tabled following a public hearing and, later, a comment period during Latrobe City Council’s regular meeting, which, combined, lasted roughly 90 minutes. The section in question concerns rental property inspections and registration.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

