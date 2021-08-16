A Blairsville woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges that she embezzled nearly $600,000 from the Burrell Township doctor’s office where she worked, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Sandra Jo Doak, 63, pleaded guilty mail fraud and filing false income tax returns before U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon.
According to acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman, Doak embezzled $592,833.30 when she was a bookkeeper at the Indiana Regional Medical Center office of Dr. Matthew Klein. Kaufman said she wrote unauthorized checks made out to herself or simply written to cover personal expenses.
Kaufman added that the embezzled funds represented a tax loss to the IRS of just under $124,000.
Doak is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 9.
