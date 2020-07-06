A Blairsville woman was killed Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash that forced the closure of Route 217 in Derry Township for several hours.
Brittany C. Lash, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene at the intersection of Pizza Barn Road and Route 217 at 8:30 a.m. Saturday by deputy coroner John A. Ackerman, according to information released by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
State police at Kiski Valley were summoned to the scene shortly after the crash was reported to Westmoreland County 911 at 7:18 a.m. Saturday. While troopers were on their way to the scene, first responders from Derry Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 of Bradenville and emergency medical personnel from Mutual Aid Ambulance informed police that one of the drivers was deceased, Tpr. Jason A. Kinger wrote in a public information release.
Troopers determined the vehicle Lash was driving — a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer, according to the coroner’s report — was traveling east on Pizza Barn Road and entered the intersection with Route 217 without stopping at a stop sign. Police said Lash’s vehicle was then struck by a vehicle driven south on Route 217 by a 33-year-old Latrobe man — a 2013 Ford F-150, according to the coroner’s report. Neither the coroner’s report nor the public information release from police identified the driver of the second vehicle. He was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital in stable condition with minor injuries, according to police.
Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to police, and airbags in both vehicles deployed.
Lash was ejected from her vehicle and died of blunt force injuries of the head, torso and extremities, according to the coroner’s report. An autopsy was performed Sunday by Dr. Cyril H. Wecht and Pathology Associates. Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
Shoemaker Funeral Home of Blairsville will be in charge of arrangements.
