A Blairsville woman was killed Thursday evening after she was trapped under the wheel of an SUV in a Burrell Township parking lot, according to information released Friday by Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr.
Darlene Ann Shaffer, 78, was walking through the parking lot outside the Rite-Aid store at 200 Resort Plaza Drive around 6:24 p.m. Thursday when she was struck by the driver’s side front wheel of a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo that was exiting a parking space, according to the coroner’s report.
Shaffer was pinned beneath the front wheel of the SUV and had to be extricated by firefighters. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Overman at 6:48 p.m. Cause and manner of death are pending investigation and an autopsy.
State police had not issued information regarding the incident as of Friday.
Shoemaker Funeral Home in Blairsville is in charge of arrangements.
