Efforts to demolish a downtown Blairsville eyesore and help Westmoreland County residents afford accessibility modifications for their homes were among 42 projects getting financial boosts as Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced the approval of more than $5 million in new funding to support community revitalization projects across the commonwealth.
Indiana County was awarded $62,808 to demolish the former G.C. Murphy department store building located at the corner of East Market and South Stewart streets in Blairsville. The borough was awarded the right to demolish the building in 2016 and in 2018, the Blairsville Community Development Authority (BCDA) obtained ownership of the property through a tax sale.
Plans call for the site, when cleared, to be used as a green space and community gathering area.
The Redevelopment Authority of Westmoreland County was also awarded $150,000 to support the Westmoreland County Homeownership Program in providing accessible housing services including accessibility modifications like ramps, stair lifts, and entrance door modifications to allow individuals to stay in their home.
“These projects will better the lives of thousands of Pennsylvanians through infrastructure, beautification, and quality of life improvements in cities and towns across Pennsylvania,” Wolf said in a news release. “These projects complement the priorities set forth by the administration to improve infrastructure and communities across the commonwealth, but pales in comparison to the improvements that could be made through Restore Pennsylvania.”
Administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), the Keystone Communities program is designed to support local initiatives that grow and stabilize neighborhoods and communities, foster effective public-private partnerships, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents.
“Supporting initiatives that encourage revitalization and business development in our communities is critically important to the economic prosperity of Pennsylvania,” DCED Secretary Dennis Davin said. “The Keystone Communities program is so vital to improving people’s lives, pushing our business sector forward, and growing Pennsylvania’s economy.”
Since January 2015, the Wolf Administration has approved more than $27 million through the Keystone Communities program to fund hundreds of projects statewide, including façade grants for businesses, accessible housing projects, public infrastructure improvements, and other projects to strengthen communities and downtown districts.
Restore Pennsylvania, the $4.5 billion bipartisan proposal funded through a commonsense severance tax, will aggressively address the commonwealth’s vital infrastructure needs and is the only plan to make Pennsylvania a leader in the 21st century.
The plan would further bolster community improvement efforts like those currently being invested in through the Keystone Communities program and would help replicate those projects across the state.
