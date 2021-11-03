The Blairsville Veterans Flag Committee has announced dates that flags will be put up and taken down to commemorate Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Blairsville and SS. Simon and Jude church cemeteries.
More 500 large flags that have been donated by families to honor deceased veterans will be displayed, the committee noted.
The committee said flags, poles and markers will go up at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, and will be taken down at 10 a.m. Nov. 13. Stick flags will also be taken down and retired at 10 a.m. Nov. 13.
Volunteers are encouraged and welcomed. Flags cannot be taken down when wet, the committee said.
