The final “Feel The Love” Christmas concert — set for Saturday night at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex (KCAC) in White Township, Indiana County — will have a special guest.
Renda Broadcasting announced this week that musician B.C. Taylor has invited young Blairsville singing sensation Adrian Matthew to perform a song with the entire Taylor band during the holiday extravaganza.
The song Matthew will be singing is being kept a secret in advance of the show, which will feature a special pre-show at 7 p.m. featuring area school choirs. The main concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m.
“The only thing I’ll say is that it’s a song that we’ve never played at the Kovalchick complex and rarely been played in our Pennsylvania shows,” B.C. Taylor said. “It’s a song that dad (the late musician B.E. Taylor) used to do, and can I say we feel it’s ‘Taylor made’ for Adrian based on his outstanding performance last year prior to the show. This year, it will occur in the middle of our show and feature all of the band. I know fans will love it.”
Adrian Escalona, who used the stage name Adrian Matthew, is a student at Blairsville Senior High School who emerged last year as an internet singing sensation. Last year, he served as a warm up band performing three songs prior to the main concert. This year, he will be a part of the main concert.
The then-high school freshman gained national attention a year ago not just from the 3.2 million Facebook viewers, but from music industry leaders and stars after a casual smartphone video of Adrian singing “She Used to be Mine” from the musical “Waitresses” was shared among 45,000 viewers and earned him invitations to a Broadway production and the “Today” show on NBC.
“This young phenom … ” WCCS General Manager Mark Bertig introduced him on the air a year ago….. “You’re going to be blown away.”
Bertig said he knows the song Adrian will be performing Saturday night, but concert fans will have to wait and see.
“I’ll say it again, fans are going to be blown away, how’s that,” Bertig said.
With the video rampant on social media, “She Used to be Mine” writer/singer Sara Barielles and other celebrities tweeted praise of the performance. Adrian said actor-producer Zach Braff invited him to New York City for networking with star after star, and leading to a call from Al Roker to sing live on the national “Today” broadcast. The tour included a chance to sing with Barielles on a Broadway stage.
Nerves? Only for a minute, Adrian said.
“I was very, very nervous, I feel like anybody would be,” he told WCCS morning show host Todd Marino. “But as soon as I got on stage, like with anything I do on stage, I jumped right into character and I just sang the song.”
His instructor Kye-Won Choi said Adrian has remained remarkably grounded in his rise to fame, and still tries to keep the kind of schedule that most other 15-year-olds do: Playing video games, keeping up his grades in school and throwing himself into rehearsals for the school musical.
There’s no telling where Adrian’s talent can take him, Choi said.
“He was amazing from the second I met him,” she said. “This kid, he has ‘it,’ whatever that is, and I’ve only seen it a couple of times in my life. … There’s an ‘it’ factor and Adrian has it, and I said (to his mother), ‘if he wants to do this for his life, you should foster it because he has it.’”
Renda Broadcasting is the promoter of the concert that annually raises money for the fund drive that benefits the Indiana Regional Medical Center pediatrics department and the Free Care Fund at Children’s’ Hospital of Pittsburgh. S&T Bank is a lead sponsor of the “Feel the Love” concert.
This year’s concert will be the last of its kind in Pennsylvania as B.C. Taylor announced previously that he putting his future energies into his country music career with rising artist Filmore.
Tickets for Saturday night’s concert are on sale at the KCAC box office from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and from 10AM until show time on Saturday. Tickets can also be purchased online at IUPtix.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.