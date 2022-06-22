Blairsville officer receives award for high-water rescue

The Blairsville Borough Council and chief of police recognized one of their officers Tuesday night for his actions last month that saved two people trapped in the Conemaugh River.
On the evening of May 7, Blairsville Officer Andrew Ong responded to the Blairsville River Trail for a man and child who were caught in the rising waters of the river. The man was attempting to hold onto the boy and get to the shore but was struggling in the chest-high water.
The Blairsville Water Rescue Team had both its boats on the water but the area where the two people were was difficult to navigate, Ong said.
Ong and another firefighter, Terry Shepherd, were on the trail and could hear the man asking for someone to enter the water and help him.
“I looked at (Shepherd) and I started taking my stuff off and said ‘I’m going in,’” Ong said.
Ong and Shepherd stripped their gear off and entered the 53-degree water, making their way to the father and son.
Ong carried the 7-year-old boy to shore as Shepherd assisted the 47-year-old father back.
Deciding to jump into the water was a split-second decision Ong didn’t have to think much about. Ong, who lives in Derry Township, has three children of his own. His actions are what he would want someone to do for his kids if he was not able to help.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Mayor Ronald Evanko praised the officer’s selfless action that day.
“I give credit to the officer for his fast thinking and risking his life,” Evanko said.
Choosing to jump into the water was a huge risk to Ong, according to Chief of Police Louie Sacco. Along with the cold and deep river, the murky water doesn’t allow for one to know what they are stepping into.
“He didn’t know what he was getting into,” Sacco said. “I commend him for his bravery and going above and beyond.”
While the father refused medical treatment, the 7-year-old boy had to be life-flighted to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for hypothermia.
Ong was surprised when he learned he was receiving an award for that day because he doesn’t do the job for the recognition, he said.
At the borough council meeting, following the reading of the citation, Ong looked out toward his family while the council and visitors gave a standing ovation. As the applause continued, the boy moved from the crowd to Ong, extending his hand.
Ong smiled as he shook the boy’s hand. It was his first time seeing him since that day. He was surprised to see him and his mother at the ceremony.
“Last I heard he was home and doing good, so it’s good to see he’s all right,” Ong said.
The boy’s mother said she wanted to be there to show their appreciation and to thank Ong and everyone involved that day with rescuing her son.
“I’m very grateful,” the mother said. “It could have turned out a lot differently but it didn’t because of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.