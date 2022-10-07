A 36-year-old Blairsville man died in a fiery crash early Thursday morning in Derry Township.
According to a public information release report filed by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office, Christopher M. Howe of Maple Avenue, Blairsville, was driving north on state Route 217 at 2:45 a.m. Oct. 6 when he failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway.
His vehicle crossed the centerline into the opposite lane of travel, left the west side of the roadway and struck a guardrail before overturning and striking a tree. Howe was ejected from the vehicle, which caught fire. The make and model of the vehicle was not reported.
The crash occurred on Route 217 near Victory Street in Derry Township.
Howe suffered fatal blunt force injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:50 a.m. by Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Joshua C. Zappone.
Speed is believed to have been a factor in the incident. Howe was not utilizing a seatbelt at the time of the fatal crash. Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
