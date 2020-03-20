State police on Wednesday arrested a Blairsville man accused of sending sexually explicit photographs of himself to a Derry Township girl over social media. Nash Parker Bennett, 19, was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik on charges of criminal use of a communication facility, photographing sex acts on a computer, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.
According to court documents, Bennett at various times between August and November 2018 sent sexually explicit photographs of himself to a then-15-year-old Derry Township girl and asked the girl to send him explicit photos in return. State police were able to retrieve the illicit messages from the girl’s Facebook account, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Bennett was released on $20,000 unsecured bond following his arraignment. He is scheduled to appear before Bilik for a preliminary hearing April 1.
