A Blairsville man was charged with endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment after a neighbor found the man’s four-year-old daughter wandering alone Thursday morning near Old William Penn Highway, state police said.
Jason K. Johnson, 36, was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Robert S. Bell Sr. and was released on $5,000 unsecured bond awaiting a Feb. 19 preliminary hearing.
Troopers were called to a home on the 600 block of Old William Penn Highway in Burrell Township around 10:22 a.m. Thursday after a resident called 911 to report he had found an unattended child standing alone beside the two-lane roadway. The girl was wearing a jacket, sweatshirt, pants and boots without socks and appeared to be cold, scared and shivering, police said.
Police searched the area, eventually finding Johnson at his home, unaware that his daughter had left the house.
Troopers determined the girl had left the house through the front door and walked across Old William Penn Highway before being discovered by the neighbor.
According to police, it’s believed the girl wandered out of the home while Johnson was asleep and was gone for less than an hour before the neighbor found her, took her inside his home and called 911.
