A Blairsville man is in jail following a robbery at a service station in Armagh early Friday morning.
Nicholas R. Empfield, 27, was charged with felony counts of robbery, along with aggravated assault, for allegedly assaulting the clerk; along with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property, and one count of harassment, according to state police at Indiana.
He was arraigned and remanded to the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bond.
State troopers were called to the One-Stop service station at 90 Indiana St., just off Route 22, at 6:18 a.m. for a report of a robbery at the store. When troopers arrived, they learned that Empfield had entered the store at 6:05 a.m. and demanded money and assaulted a female employee, who he reportedly knew. He allegedly shoved her to the ground causing her to strike her head on a nearby countertop.
She was able to positively identify Empfield, who was arrested at a home in nearby West Wheatfield Township.
She suffered a laceration to the back of her head, which was evaluated by EMS at the scene. Later, she sought medical treatment.
After the assault, Empfield allegedly stepped over her, went around the counter and opened a Pennsylvania Lottery cash drawer. Police said he removed $1,892 in cash from the drawer before fleeing the scene.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 19.
