The Blairsville Veterans Flag Committee has announced the dates that Fourth of July flags will be set up and taken down at both the Blairsville and SS. Simon and Jude cemeteries:
Friday, July 2 — Poles and flags will go up at 9 a.m.
Tuesday, July 6 — Poles and flags will be taken down and stored at 10 a.m.
Times and dates are weather related. Flags cannot be taken down when wet.
“The setup requires a large group effort, and the committee welcomes all volunteers who would like to participate. It is inspiring to see community members working together,” committee member Judy McAtee said.
