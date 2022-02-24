The Blackburn Center’s 11th annual awareness-raising event, “Walk a Mile in Their Her His Our Shoes,” will kick off at 10 a.m. (registration begins at 9 a.m.) Saturday, April 23, at St. Clair Park in downtown Greensburg.
Men and women, families, community leaders, survivors, students, and pets from across Westmoreland County will step out in their favorite pair of heels (or any other shoes) to make a commitment to end violence against women, girls, and people of all genders. Together they will join their voices in speaking out against the social norms and attitudes that perpetuate gender-based violence, including sexual assault, domestic violence, and stalking.
Each year, women, children and men come together to participate in the Walk. Many of the male walkers choose to wear high heels, to take an extra step in understanding what women experience every day. Walking in heels is a symbol of the difficulties and challenges that women face. This includes being on guard against the possibility of a sexual assault, experiencing sexual harassment, dealing with the aftermath of violence in their home, and for some, walking the path of healing following an assault.
When male walkers wear high heels at this event, they are asked to do so in the spirit of the Walk. Wearing high heels is not meant to mock women who wear high heels, glorify masculinity, or make a statement that only women can or should wear high heels. Blackburn Center strongly affirms the right of all people to express their gender in whatever way they choose.
Blackburn Center also recognizes that anyone can be a victim of gender-based violence. Issues such as domestic and sexual violence can affect anyone regardless of age, gender or gender identity, race, sexual orientation, religion, disability or economic status. The goal of the Walk is to raise awareness about gender-based violence in Westmoreland County and surrounding communities and to offer support to all victims and survivors.
If you cannot make it to St. Clair Park in Greensburg, walk in a location of your choosing and share your experience with others using the hashtag #WALKBLACKBURN.
Registration for the Walk costs $5 per person, and is free for children under age 12. You can learn more about the registration process at www.blackburncenter.org/walk-a-mile-2022/.
To pre-register and to learn more about the services provided by the Blackburn Center, visit the organization’s website at www.blackburncenter.org, or call 724-837-9540 ext. 144. Red, high-heeled shoes will be loaned to male walkers, who are encouraged to register by April 1, to ensure that proper sizes are available. In addition, walk-on registrants are welcome (though event planners cannot guarantee shoe availability). Pets on leashes are welcome to join the event as well.
This event is inspired by the saying, “You can’t understand another person’s experience until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.” While it promises to be fun, it is also an important opportunity for the community to commit to action to end gender-based violence.
The Blackburn Center advocates for the rights of all individuals to live free from domestic and sexual violence and other forms of violence by eliminating root causes and providing for the well-being and safety of survivors/victims. The organization’s hotline number is 1-888-832-2272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.