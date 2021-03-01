Blackburn Center’s annual “Walk a Mile” event is back following a hiatus in 2020 with a new name and a new format.
This year, because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the “Walk a Mile in Their His Her Our Shoes” event will be going virtual. Organizers renamed the event, previously called “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” to be more inclusive and sensitive to participants, Blackburn Center outreach and administrative coordinator Joelyn Aukerman said.
With the new, virtual format, participants can take a stand while staying close to home and support the Blackburn Center’s mission of ending gender-based violence while raising funds to help the organization continue providing services to its clients.
Blackburn Center is the primary organization in Westmoreland County offering services, at no charge to clients, for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, sexual harassment, child sexual abuse, incest, and other crimes. These services include a 24-hour hotline, counseling and therapy, legal services, support through court proceedings and emergency room visits, shelter for victims of intimate partner violence and their children, community and student education programs, in-service trainings for professionals and primary prevention programs on college campuses and with other groups.
Participants in this year’s virtual event can walk a mile — or 2,000 steps for those using fitness trackers — in a location of their choosing between April 7-10.
Organizers will also provide a list of suggested trails throughout Westmoreland County for those wishing to participate.
“To end gender-based violence, the entire community must be involved. Inspired by the saying, ‘You can’t understand another person’s experience until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes,’ everyone who participates will literally walk the talk in April 2021,” according to the event announcement. “While the event promises to be fun, it is also an important opportunity for the community to commit to action to end gender-based violence.”
To register, visit the Blackburn Center’s website, www.blackburncenter.org, or https://blackburncenter.akaraisin.com/Walk2021. Participants can also call 724-837-9540, ext. 144.
There is no registration fee to participate in the event this year, but the organization encourages a donation of $5 or more to support its mission, and requests participants to ask friends and family to participate — and donate — as well. Participants can also request a “Walk a Mile” yard sign and/or T-shirt.
