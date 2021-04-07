The Blackburn Center’s 10th annual walk this year does not have a registration fee, it’s not in downtown Greensburg, there won’t be any crowds and you can walk wherever and whenever you want, just so it’s between now and Saturday.
The name changed, too. Originally called “Walk A Mile in Her Shoes,” the fundraiser is now, “Walk a Mile in Their His Her Our Shoes.”
The Blackburn Center in Greensburg is a nonprofit organization that advocates for the rights of all individuals to live free from domestic, sexual and other forms of violence. It provides shelter for 15 to 20 individuals and offers counseling, medical and legal advocacy, support groups and educational programs. The walk is one of its major fundraisers.
“Last year we had to cancel it because of COVID-19 and we didn’t have enough time to make it virtual,” said Cassie Ellson, the community education coordinator. “Last year would have been our tenth anniversary, so now this one is our tenth walk.”
The events typically drew 1,100 to 1,200 participants plus spectators. There were teams from Seton Hill University, St. Vincent College, the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and other campuses. One of the highlights was football players walking in red high-heeled shoes, the symbol of the international nonprofit that organizes walks around the world.
Men walk in those shoes as a connection to the philosophy that “you can’t understand another person’s experience until you have walked a mile in their shoes.”
According to the national group’s website, the event “gets the community talking about sex and gender biases, gender identity, gender relations and sexualized violence.”
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence notes that there are 20 incidents of violence by an intimate partner every minute in the United States — 20 million women and men are victims every year.
“This is a widespread issue in our county and elsewhere, and the statistics are that most of the time the victims are women,” Ellson said. “That’s why the event was featured as walk a mile in her shoes.”
Participants can register for the walk (blackburncenter.org) anytime through Saturday and are encouraged to donate $5 or more to support the center, and to donate to individuals and groups who are competing to raise the most money. As of Tuesday evening, more than $62,100 had been raised towards the $75,000 goal.
Participants can walk on any trail, track or park. The website suggests Five Star Trail between Greensburg and Youngwood, B-Y Park in Trafford, Ethel Springs Lake in Derry, Mellon Park in Ligonier and Cedar Creek Park in Belle Vernon. They can even walk (2,000 steps equals one mile) around their neighborhood or their own yard.
There are alternatives on the website for people who don’t want to walk. They can pledge to do something tangible to end gender-based violence, take a quiz, complete a crossword puzzle or coloring page, watch an empathy series with a child, and more. Participants are encouraged to post selfies and team photos on social media.
In another way to support empathy, the Blackburn Center has several staff members certified as Narrative 4 Story Exchange facilitators.
“It’s a worldwide organization with a network of educators, students, and different people who use storytelling to build empathy,” Ellson said. “During story exchanges, participants hear somebody else’s story and tell that story back to the group from their perspective. The concept of building empathy comes from putting yourself into somebody else’s shoes and telling their story from a different point of view. We believe that empathy is the basis to a lot of prevention response to violence, and we’re really trying to build empathy even apart from being directly involved with victims of violence.”
The program is available to various groups and organizations.
