A decade in and still walking. For 10 years, men and women, children, families, community leaders, professionals, survivors, students and residents have come together as a community to stand — and walk — in support of lives free of violence. On April 18, participants will come together again.
Until the violence stops, “neither can we,” the Blackburn Center says.
The Blackburn Center’s annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event educates the community about the causes of gender-based violence. Since 2011 the event has provided a gathering space for the community to talk about transforming neighborhoods and towns. Thousands of Westmoreland County residents have come together to call for the changes needed to end gender-based violence. Organized for Westmoreland County by the Blackburn Center, this event supports the agency’s call to action in the community to end domestic and sexual violence.
Male community members and leaders will proclaim their solidarity with the movement to end gender-based violence by walking one mile in women’s shoes, with women, children and pets walking at their sides. Men who choose to wear their own shoes are welcome as well.
The walk is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. April 18, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. at St. Clair Park in downtown Greensburg. Walkers are encouraged to find approved parking on E. Pittsburgh Street, South Urania Avenue or in the lots located on South Maple Avenue.
At least one in four women will experience gender-based violence in her lifetime. To end this type of violence, the entire community must be involved — women and men — the Blackburn Center says. This inclusive event provides an opportunity for men to make the commitment to work together with women to end gender-based violence. It demonstrates that men are willing and able to be courageous partners with women in making the world a safer place.
Contact the Blackburn Center through its website to pre-register (www.blackburncenter.org) or at http://www.blackburncenter.aka.raisin.com/Walk2020, or call 724-837-9540 ext. 144.
Women’s high-heeled shoes will be loaned to male walkers, who are encouraged to register by April 1 to ensure proper sizes are available. In addition, walk-on registrants are welcome (though event planners cannot guarantee shoe availability). T-shirts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Inspired by the saying: “You can’t understand another person’s experience until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes,” men will literally walk the talk on April 18. While the event promises to be fun, it is also an important opportunity for the community to commit to action to end gender-based violence.
The Blackburn Center advocates for the rights of all individuals to live free from domestic and sexual violence and other forms of violence by eliminating root causes and providing for the well-being and safety of survivors/victims.
